IGP Sindh orders foolproof security for Chehlum

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaque Mahar has directed the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the day of Chehlum.

Mushtaque Mahar asked the officials to ensure strict security measures on the routes of the Chehlum processions. The bomb disposal squad should check the routes of the procession.

The Sindh’s top cop also directed to deploy snipers at the high-rise buildings on the routes of the processions to avert any untoward incident, while DP boxes should also be checked.

He also directed removing banners, posters, and wall chalking on the main procession’s route.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that mobile phone services would be suspended on Chehlum as part of security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Addressing a press conference, the minister had said the Pakistan Army and Rangers troops will be deployed for security of Chehlum processions.

The Chehlum to mark the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala for the supremacy of Islam, will be observed on coming Tuesday (September 27).