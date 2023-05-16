IHC acquits Shireen Mazari, declares arrest under MPO void

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday declared detention of PTI leader Shirin Mazari under the MPO-3 as unlawful, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprised of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb declared the district magistrate’s detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as void and ordered immediate release of former federal minister Shirin Mazari.

Iman Mazari, Shireen Mazari’s daughter, had challenged the arrest in the high court, as Zainab Janjua Advocate represented the petitioner in court.

The lawyer said that Shirin Mazari has been alleged of insinuating to party workers and district magistrated issued her arrest order over apprehensions with regard to the public order.

“Mazari was at home after May 09 and didn’t issue any public statement, her presence at home can be checked with CCTV footage and CDR record,” counsel argued.

The court ordered the DC Islamabad to produce the case record in one hour.

In the case hearing after a break the bench ordered release of Shirin Mazari.

Police had arrested PTI’s senior vice president Shireen Mazari in the wee hours of last Friday in crackdown against PTI senior leadership and workers after violent protests.

According to sources, the police raided the house of Shirin Mazari located in E/7 area of the federal capital and arrested her. She was shifted to Abpara police station.

Iman Mazari, Shireen Mazari’s daughter, in a message on Twitter, claimed that around 50 policemen raided their house and arrested her mother.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb in another case ordered immediate release of Senator Falak Naz after hearing arguments.