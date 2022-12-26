IHC adjourned Azam Swati’s post-arrest bail petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high court (IHC) on Monday adjourned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati’s post-arrest bail petition in a sedition case for posting controversial tweets against state institution, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice Amir Farooq heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by PTI senator Azam Swati.

The bail petition states that the PTI leader did not post any derogatory remarks against the state institutions.

The applicant made the federation and FIA cybercrime wing respondents in the petition.

Furthermore, IHC adjourned the hearing till next Monday, January 2.

Read more: IHC TRASHES AZAM SWATI’S BAIL PLEA IN CONTROVERSIAL TWEETS CASE

Earlier, an Islamabad court rejected the bail plea of Senator Azam Swati in the case of the controversial tweet.

The Islamabad court remarked that the PTI leader committed the “same offence” twice.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi explained to the court that Swati has a “blue tick” on his Twitter account and is followed by notable personalities.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

Comments