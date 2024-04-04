IHC adjourns cipher case against PTI founder till April 16

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till after the Eidul Fitr on appeals against the sentence of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals.

During the hearing, the chief justice said that eight copies of the cipher were prepared after it was decoded and sent to different people.

The chief justice remarked that it was admitted fact that the copy of the cipher arrived to Azam Khan. He remarked that if the charges were proved even then more than one year sentenced couldn’t be given in this case.

Defence lawyer Salman Safdar said that he would assist the bench regarding these sections, adding that his client was awarded sentences under the both sections.

He said that usually cipher are returned in a period of one year but prosecution made the criminal case against PTI founder only after seven months. At this, Justice Miangul Hassan asked the lawyer to give any reference of the document regarding returning period of cipher.

The court said that Azam Khan was the sole witness of handing over of the cipher to PTI founder.

During hearing, Salman Safdar Advocate prayed the court to adjourn the case till after the Eid. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till April 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special court awarded 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher/

The former prime minister and the former foreign minister were facing trial under Official Secrets Act in Adiala Jail from last year for ‘distorting’ the facts of the diplomatic cipher.