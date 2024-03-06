IHC adjourns form 45, 47 case hearing till next week

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the election commission’s reply by next week over a petition about uploading form 45 and 47, ARY News reported.

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has filed a petition in the high court that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to upload the election result forms 45 and 47 on its website within required period.

Chief Justice IHC Aamir Farooq heard the petition. The court served notice to the ECP and summoned its reply by next week.

Earlier, the lawyer informed the court that the elections were held on February 08 but concerned result documents yet to be uploaded by the electoral body.

On a question of the chief justice with regard to documents, lawyer said that the forms issued from presiding officers are required to be uploaded at the website. Moreover, consolidated result forms also required to be uploaded.

“The election commission yesterday uploaded some 45 forms, which were later removed from the site,” lawyer said.

Advocate Imaan Mazari said that the Election Act clearly said that the election commission will upload the results forms on website, “Which are required to be uploaded within 14 days of the election”.

The court issued notice to the election commission and adjourned the case until the next week.