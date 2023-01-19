IHC adjourns petition against Imran Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad high court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the plea to take back the petition filed against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, chief justice Amir Farooq heard the petition filed by Barrister Ali Zafar on behalf of Imran Khan.

The PTI chief counsel told the court that the matter is already proceeding in Lahore High Court (LHC) so he is taking back the petition.

The chief justice remarked that the other side has some objections, and the court will listen to that first.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing till January 25.

It is pertinent to note here that on October 24 the ECP issued the written judgment of the Toshakhana reference against the former Prime Minister. The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference on October 21.

The judgement read, “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“Imran Khan’s bank account details were received from the State Bank of Pakistan. He had 51.6 million rupees in his account at the end of 2018-19,” the decision read.

