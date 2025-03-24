IHC allows PTI leaders to meet party founder

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to meet party founder Imran Khan on every Tuesday and Thursday, ARY News reported.

A larger bench headed by IHC Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar also imposed a condition that no media talks will be allowed after the meeting.

The larger bench, hearing over 20 pleas filed by PTI leaders seeking permission to meet Imran Khan, also comprised of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan.

According to the court’s order, anyone who meets the PTI founder will not be permitted to engage in media talks. Additionally, only a person nominated by PTI founder’s coordinator Salman Akram Raja will be allowed to meet Imran Khan.

The Islamabad High Court’s larger bench has disposed of the applications for jail meetings with guidelines.

Meanwhile on a plea seeking Imran Khan’s meeting with his children, the court directed PTI to approach the trial court in this regard.

PTI leaders Junaid Akbar, Sher Ali Arbab, Rauf Hassan, and Amjad Ali and others through their lawyer filed similar petitions.

According to the petitions, the PTI leaders were denied permission to meet the party founder the previous day. The petitioners have requested the court to grant them permission to meet the party founder, citing the importance of this meeting for the party’s affairs.

Read More: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi move IHC for suspension of £190m case conviction

Earlier, the PTI announced to boycott the session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security as they were denied to meet Imran Khan..

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja in a press conference demanded initiating grand dialogue to formulate the national strategy against terrorism and maintenance of law and order.

Salman Akram Raja demanded release of the PTI’s founder on parole to include him in the process.

Party leader Shibli Faraz said that the party leaders were not allowed consultation with the founder, thus the PTI has decided to boycott the huddle. “Denying visit and consultation with the party founder has been an injustice,” Omar Ayub said.

Veteran politician Mehmood Achakzai also demanded for a national jirga also participated by the PTI’s founder.