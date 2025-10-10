IHC bars district administration from harassing naanbais over prices

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained the district administration from harassing naanbais (bread makers) in connection with the regulation of roti and naan prices.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir took up the petition, during which President of the Naanbai Association Sajjad Abbasi and other representatives appeared before the court. The State Counsel Malik Abdul Rehman represented the district administration.

Sajjad Abbasi informed the court that despite previous court orders, the administration continues to seal tandoors and impose fines.

However, the state counsel claimed that meetings have already been held between the administration and the Naanbai Association — a statement that Sajjad Abbasi strongly denied, asserting that no such meetings took place.

Expressing displeasure over the conduct of the district authorities, the IHC adjourned the hearing and directed the petitioner to personally deliver the court’s order to the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director Food.

“You personally deliver the order — then I will see what happens next,” Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir remarked.

Earlier, the Muttahida Nanbai Roti Association of Punjab rejected directives to reduce the price of naan and roti in the province