Naanbais move IHC against cut in prices

ISLAMABAD: The Naanbai Welfare Association moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the reduction of naan and roti prices in the capital city, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the President Naanbai Welfare Association petitioned the IHC and challenged the official prices of roti and naan.

In the plea, the Naanbai Welfare Association maintained that the controller general cut the price of roti from Rs 25 to Rs 16 and naan from Rs 30 to Rs 20.

The association maintained that the concerned authorities did not take them on board before making the decision. He told the court that the decision was made without consulting them and that the new prices are too low.

“It is imperative to listen to all stakeholders before fixing prices of essential commodities. The notification to increase the prices can only be issued by the federation under Section III of the Price Control Act,” the Naanbai Welfare Association argued in the plea.

The association claimed that that the cost of producing roti and naan is higher than the newly fixed prices. They said that Roti costs at least Rs 27 while naan costs at least Rs 30. The IHC was requested to quash the notification issued by the Controller General on April 15.

Earlier, the Muttahida Nanbai Roti Association of Punjab has rejected directives to reduce the price of naan and roti in the province. After the Punjab government’s directive to set the price of roti at Rs 16, the Nanbai Association has issued a 96-hour ultimatum, demanding a reduction in flour prices.

The Nanbai Association also threatened to initiate a province-wide shutter-down strike if their demands are not met.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday reduced the price of roti across the province.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the first female chief minister announced that the Punjab government has reduced the prices of roti (flat bread made in tandoor) and fixed it at Rs16.

The new price of roti will come into effect immediately.