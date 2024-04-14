Sigh of relief as Punjab reduces roti price

In a bid to provide relief to inflation-hit people, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday reduced the price of roti across the province, ARY News reported.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the first female chief minister announced that the Punjab government has reduced the prices of roti (flat bread made in tandoor) and fixed it at Rs16.

The new price of roti will come into effect immediately.

Maryam Nawaz further said that she had instructed all the district and department concerns to ensure strict implementation of the decision.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner (DC) Lahore issued the notification of the reduction in roti prices.

As per the notification, the price of 100-gram roti is fixed at Rs16, while 120-gram roti will be available at Rs20.