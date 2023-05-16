IHC bars Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest in ‘any undisclosed case’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday barred Islamabad police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry in an “undisclosed” case for two days, ARY News reported.

After avoiding arrest moments after his release, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry managed to get relief as a single-member IHC bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb barred the police from arresting the former in an “undisclosed” case.

During the hearing, the judge said that the advocate general had apprised the court of two cases registered against Fawad Chaudhry because of which the IHC had only granted the PTI leader bail in two cases.

Later, Justice Aurangzeb approved Fawad’s protective bail for two days and barred the police from arresting the former minister in any case registered against him in Islamabad.

The court also directed that a copy of the order should be sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP). The court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry managed to escape the arrest outside the court as the police made a move to detain the former information minister again minutes after getting protective bail for two days.

The Punjab Police attempted to arrest PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry from outside the Islamabad High Court. However, Fawad Chaudhry managed to escape from their grasp and swiftly made his way back into the courtroom.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IHC on Monday ordered authorities to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday (Today).

The plea against the arrest of the former minister for information and broadcasting was taken up by IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Faisal Chaudhry in his arguments before the court said Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to not arrest the former minister but he was taken into custody by Islamabad police.

IG Islamabad was in the court when the order not to arrest PTI leader was given, Faisal Chaudhry said and added the court barred police from arresting the PTI stalwart.