IHC bars AC from indicting Asif Ali Zardari in suspicious transactions case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained the accountability court from indicting former president Asif Ali Zardari in an Rs8 billion suspicious bank transactions case.

According to details, the Islamabad High Court in its written verdict on the issue of suspicious transaction of Rs 8.3 billion. The order was issued by a division bench of the IHC.

The order said that the court restrained the accountability court from indicting Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and the accountability court should not charge him till the next hearing.

The Islamabad High Court said that the restraining order should be maintained till the next hearing. Farooq Naik appeared in the court on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari. On October 14, a miscellaneous petition was heard against the decision of the accountability court.

According to the order, the NAB report should be submitted to the High Court before the next hearing. According to the lawyer, the reference did not address the offenses mentioned in the petition. The accountability court has made a mistake۔

The court order said that it had granted a miscellaneous application to stay the indictment of Asif Ali Zardari and further hearing on the case would be held on November

