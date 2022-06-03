IHC bins contempt plea against PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a contempt of court petition against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others for lodging FIRs against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by barrister Kulsoom Khaliq, seeking action against the prime minister and federal cabinet members for registering cases against PTI leaders, activists on May 25 – the day PTI kicked off ‘Azadi March‘ towards Islamabad.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the apex court has already disposed of the case and probed how the arrest of PTI workers affected Kulsoom Khaliq.

“What was done against you? Did they a conduct raid to arrest you?” the CJP questioned.

He asked the petitioner if the apex court had said anywhere in its verdict that FIRs will not be lodged.

The CJP further enquired the petitioner, “when did the Supreme Court declare that an FIR cannot be lodged?”

“Protest takes place with the permission of the district administration,” the judge observed.

Subsequently, the court rejected the contempt of court appeal against PM Shehbaz Sharif and disposed of the petition.

The petitioner maintained that on the night of May 25, the district administration registered 18 cases against PTI workers in violation of the Supreme Court’s order.

