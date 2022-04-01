IHC bins petition challenging Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the election of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by PPP senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The IHC division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reserved the judgement on December 22, 2021.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, a former prime minister of Pakistan, in his petition sought the court to abrogate the presiding officer’s decision of rejecting seven votes polled in favour of him in the Senate chairman’s election.

READ: IHC reserves verdict on Gillani’s petition against Senate chairman poll

Initially, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had dismissed the petition filed by Mr Gilani against the result of the election of the Senate chairman, noting that proceedings of the upper house of parliament were immune from the interference of the high court.

PPP senior leader Yousaf Raza Gillani had pleaded the court to declare the rejection of seven votes polled in favour of the petitioner by the presiding officer as illegal and suspend the notification dated March 13 regarding the re-election of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman and restrain him from carrying out his duties in this capacity until this petition is decided.

Mr Gilani then filed the appeal with a division bench of the IHC.

Comments