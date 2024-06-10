IHC declares arrest of Ahmed Farhad unlawful

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday declared the arrest of poet Ahmed Farhad Ali Shah as unlawful, ARY News reported.

The high court in a written decision concluded that abducted poet Ahmed Farhad has been subjected forced disappearance and institutions failed to recover him.

The court directed that Ahmed Farhad after his return to home should record his statement before the Lohi Bher magistrate.

The court in its written decision also ordered the Registrar Islamabad High Court to club all cases of forced disappearance and submit it to the chief justice of the high court.

“The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court using his administrative authority should constitute a larger bench,” the decision read.

The court also ordered that the Registrar’s Office should invite the institutions in next session of the Criminal Justice Committee. The cases related to the national security should be fixed for the in-camera hearing.

“After an in-camera briefing from the heads of the state agencies the larger bench should hear the cases,” decision read.

“The larger bench shall issue orders for halting the media from reporting,” according to the court order.

Police produced Ahmed Farhad before an anti-terrorism court in Muzaffarabad and informed that its investigation has been completed.

The court ordered the police to shift Ahmed Farhad to jail after completion of his remand and produce him before the court on June 24.