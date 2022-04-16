IHC declares money laundering charges over undeclared assets illegal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has termed it illegal to frame money laundering charges against anyone concealing assets or not declaring them, ARY NEWS reported.

The five-page decision has been issued by Chief Justice IHC Athar MinaAllah in which he stated that money laundering act cannot be implemented if assets are not made through illegal money.

For money laundering charges, it is necessary to prove that the assets were made through the illegal money. “The FBR has failed to prove the charges in the case,” the top judge said as he heard a case from a business personality Altaf Gondal.

The court observed that a case against the petitioner was registered over concealing assets on 29 June 2021, therefore money laundering case against the petitioner is illegal.

The court while quashing FIR under illegal transfer of money ordered that the case should be filed under concerned clauses against undeclared assets.

