IHC directs PEMRA to restore ARY News to its original number

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to restore ARY News to its original number on the TV channels sequence, ARY News reported.

The IHC bench heard the petition related to the closure and relegation of ARY News to lower numbers on TV channels sequence.

At the outset of the hearing, the IHC ordered PEMRA chairman to restore ARY News to its original number by 4pm and asked him to appear before the court in person in case the complaint was not resolved.

It is pertinent to mention here that the transmission of ARY News was suspended in parts of the country on Tuesday.

The transmission of ARY News was reportedly taken down in parts of Pakistan following the orders of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to the cable operators.

ARY NEWS TRANSMISSION SUSPENDED IN PARTS OF PAKISTAN

In several cities, PEMRA officials went to the cable operators themselves to stop the broadcast of ARY News, the sources said, while in Karachi and Sukkur the broadcasting of ARY News was disrupted and was put on the last number.

The position of ARY News was also changed in Pir Mahal, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Rawat, Murree, Kotli Satyan and Gujar Khan.

