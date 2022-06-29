IHC dismisses CAA’s pension cut order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) notification with regard to a major cut in employees’ pension, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Sardar Aijaz Ishaq Khan took up barrister Afghan Kareem Kundi’s petition against the CAA’s employees’ pension cut order.

The court issued a stay order on CAA notification and issued notice to Pakistan’s aviation authority. The IHC judge also directed Civil Aviation Authority to submit a detailed answer in next hearing.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) today announced major cut on the pension of its retired employees.

According to a notification, the retired additional directors of executive group 7 have faced a cut in their pensions and the decision was taken by the board of directors of the CAA.

“Director-General CAA Khaqan Murtaza suggested a cut in the pension,” said sources.

A spokesman for the aviation authority has, however, denied reports of a cut in pension despite sharing documentary proof with him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has approved a 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees and a 5 per cent hike in pensions for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

