IHC dismisses Talpur’s plea against ECP disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench on Monday dismissed an appeal of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur against a single bench’s verdict that allowed the Election Commission of Paksitan (ECP) to hear a disqualifcation case against her.

The two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Babar Sattar announced the verdict on the appeal of Ms Talpur who assailed a single bench’s June 5 decision to allow the ECP to proceed with a plea seeking her disqualifcation as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Ms Talpur as member of the provincial assembly over allegedly concealing her assets.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Faryal Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated, adding Talpur had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts.