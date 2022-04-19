IHC dismisses intra-court treason plea against former PM, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed an intra-court appeal seeking treason proceedings against former prime minister and others, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the high court comprised of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the reserved verdict upholding the single member bench of the court.

The bench declared the petition as non-maintainable and dismissed it.

Earlier, a petition was filed at the Islamabad High Court to seek the inclusion of the names of Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri and others on the exit control list (ECL) and an investigation into an alleged threatening letter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah in reserved verdict on the plea, also slapped a Rs100,000 fine on the petitioner.

Threat letter

Imran Khan had claimed on March 27 that the opposition’s no-trust move is part of an alleged “foreign-funded conspiracy” hatched against his government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be influenced from abroad.

He had made the revelations at his party’s power show at Parade Ground in Islamabad.

The prime minister had claimed that foreign funds are being used in ongoing attempts to topple the PTI government. He had said that his govt was threatened via a letter which he kept as evidence with him. “I am ready to show the letter off the record if someone is suspicious about it.”

Later, Imran Khan had openly held the US responsible for the “foreign conspiracy” to overthrow his government.

