IHC dismisses plea seeking PM Imran Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of plea seeking qualification of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan by terming it inadmissible, ARY News reported.

The applicant named Fidaullah moved IHC to declare PM Imran Khan disqualified over his statement that 16 MNAs sold their votes in the Senate elections.

Sheikh Rasheed also admitted and stated that action cannot be taken against them [MNAs], the applicant said in his plea.

He pleaded with the court to declare PM Khan disqualified over his confession. However, at the initial hearing of the plea, the IHC CJ declared it as inadmissible.

CJ Justice Minallah directed the applicant to ask MNA of his constituency to file a petition in this context.

In 2019, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of the premier.

Read more: FAITH A PERSONAL MATTER, SAYS IHC WRITTEN VERDICT IN PREMIER DISQUALIFICATION CASE

The petition was heard under the stewardship of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The petition claimed that PM Khan concealed information pertaining to his daughter in the election 2018 nomination papers and submitted a false declaration and affidavit explaining why his nomination to be a candidate or Member of Parliament should not be rejected.

