IHC dismisses pleas seeking to unseat Asif Ali Zardari, Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking disqualification of Asif Ali Zardari and Fawad Chaudhry from their parliament seats, ARY News reported.

“In both cases, respondents are people’s representatives having responsibilities,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah said while hearing the case.

“When the Parliament exists, why political matters are taken to court,” the chief justice questioned. “There are thousands cases pending in courts,” Justice Minallah said.

“Let the politicians fight as they want,” the bench remarked.

“Issuing a notice affects an elected representative, why the court intervenes in unnecessary matters,” the court asked. “The Parliament is supreme it should discourage taking these matters to courts,” chief justice said.

“Why the court interferes when they have been elected by the people,” the justice asked.

“Every political party has formed a social media trolling team. When matters brought to court and a party gets adverse verdict, it initiates trolling,” Justice Athar Minallah remarked. “Why the courts intervene in these matters, when this is going to happen,” the bench questioned.

When the court dismissed disqualification petitions, the counsel of the FBR pleaded the court to impose fine over the petitioners.

“Do you intend to impose tax on the court fine,” Justice Athar Minallah said in a lighter tone, which brought laughter from the audience in the courtroom.

“A detailed judgment will be released later,” the court announced.

