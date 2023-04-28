IHC disposes of plea against SC authority over dam fund

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of a plea against the authority of the Supreme Court on the dam fund, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued the verdict which stated that there seems no ban on the registrar supreme court to open a bank account.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has the authority to regulate the accounts and if there would have been a violation in opening the bank account for dam fund then the SBP would have taken notice of the matter.

Earlier, the National Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution to utilize the amount deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, for the rehabilitation of the people affected by last year’s unprecedented flood in the country.

The resolution said a five members bench of the apex court was informed that Rs16.53 billion had been deposited in the dam fund so far.

It said that the deposited fund would reach Rs16.98 billion during the next quarter.

However, the resolution demanded that the deposited fund should be transferred to the national exchequer and the amount should be utilized for the rehabilitation of people affected by the floods of 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar created dam fund in 2018 to build the two dams, Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

