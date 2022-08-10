IHC seeks ECP’s response in by-poll schedule on vacant NA seats

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought a response from the ECP in a case related to issuing a by-poll schedule on nine vacant seats of the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the schedule of by-elections for the nine general seats of the National Assembly in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The plea was taken up by the acting chief justice of the IHC. At the outset of the hearing, the court asked why the petitioner wants court to suspend by-election schedule?

Faisal Chaudhry, the PTI lawyer said they want IHC to halt the by-elections schedule as 123 PTI MNAs tendered resignations and the by-elections schedule should be issued on all the constituencies, not at nine only.

The IHC bench after hearing the initial argument from the plaintiff’s lawyer sought a response from the ECP and adjourned the further hearing into the case until August 16.

Read more: PTI CHALLENGES SCHEDULE FOR BY ELECTIONS ON NINE NA SEATS IN IHC

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday released the by-election schedule on the nine general seats of the National Assembly that fell vacant after the resignation of PTI MNAs.

According to details, the by-election on the nine general seats of the National Assembly will be held on September 25.

It should be noted that on July 29, the ECP received the resignations of eleven members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, after which eleven seats in the NA were declared vacant.

Comments