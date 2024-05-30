IHC election tribunal hears appeals against NA-46, NA-48 results

ISLAMABAD: An election tribunal on Thursday heard appeals against alleged rigging in Islamabad’s NA-46 and NA-48 results, ARY News reported.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard appeals of runner up candidates against election results of the two National Assembly constituencies.

During proceedings PTI supported candidate Ali Bukhari and another candidate in the constituency, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s Form-45 were matched.

The election tribunal imposed Rs 15,000 fine each over winning candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz and Returning Officer of NA-48 constituency. The tribunal also warned that the membership will be suspended if the winner failed to submit verified copies of forms.

The election tribunal adjourned hearing of appeal against NA-46 result till June 11, while the plea against alleged rigging in NA-48 until June 06.

The Election Tribunal in a previous hearing directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit original Forms 45 and 46 of all three National Assembly constituencies of the capital city.

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the IHC, heard petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates Aamir Mughal from NA-46, Shoaib Shaheen from NA-47, and Ali Bukhari from NA-48.

The candidates who suffered defeats in the February 8 General Elections took their cases to the Election Tribunal in the Islamabad High Court after their pleas were rejected by the ECP.

They maintained that the results of the February 8 elections were tampered with and manipulated.

The petitioners maintained that they won the polls as per Forms 45 of the constituencies.