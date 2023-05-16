IHC extends Imran Khan’s bail till June 8

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s interim bail in two cases till June 8, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq conducted a hearing on PTI petition filed by the PTI chief seeking an extension in interim bail in cases pertaining to incitement to rebellion within the institutions and attempted murder.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Gohar appeared in the court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamir Farooq inquired whether an FIR had been registered on the former premier’s arrest from court premises.

Barrister Gohar, on behalf of Imran Khan, requested a one-time exemption for the PTI chairman from attendance which was accepted by the court.

Later, the court extended Imran Khan’s interim bail till June 8 and adjourned the hearing.

LHC reserves verdict on May 9 cases

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved the verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking protective bail in all cases registered against him on or after May 9 — the day he was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing today, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid inquired about the PTI chief’s whereabouts.

Khan’s lawyer informed the court that he would appear before the court by 11am. However, Khan is yet to arrive.

“Imran Khan is not seeking protective bail and asked for the case to be sent to a larger bench,” his lawyer told court.

The court subsequently reserved its verdict.