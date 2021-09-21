IHC extends interim bail of Asif Ali Zardari in New York apartment case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the New York apartment case till the next hearing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court heard the case related to the investigation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into the alleged property of Asif Ali Zardari in New York. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq conducted a hearing today.

The IHC accepted Zardari’s plea for exemption from appearance in the hearing.

Later, the IHC adjourned the hearing till October 7.

Yesterday, Asif Ali Zardari had submitted a miscellaneous petition for his exemption of physical appearance in the hearing. In its plea, he stated that he was currently receiving treatment at Sheikh Zayed Hospital and suffering from respiratory problems.

It is important to mention here that Asif Ali Zardari had gotten interim bail in the New York apartment case that will be expiring on September 21.

Earlier, the NAB had served Zardari a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment. He had subsequently obtained pre-arrest bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest at the hand of the NAB.

However, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari denied owning the expensive apartment in Manhattan. “I had sold out the apartment the same year I purchased it,” the sources quoted him as saying in the reply he filed through his lawyers.