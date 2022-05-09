IHC extends protective bails of Fawad Chaudhry, Shehbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday extended bails of Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill until next hearing of the case, ARY News reported.

Faisal Chaudhry advocate appeared in the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah for petitions of Fawad Chaudhry and Gill seeking protective bails.

“The PTI has made a narrative that the courts were opened in night, they want to say that the courts are not independent giving an impression that the courts are compromised,” Justice Athar Minallah said during the hearing.

“The petition that was filed against you in this court was dismissed with fine,” Chief Justice IHC said.

“Fawad Chaudhry is criticizing the court for opening of the court in night,” Justice Minallah said. “The court is being maligned continuously to shatter the people’s trust over the judiciary,” he said.

“Think and tell the court if you have trust over the court or not. How can the court hear the case when the sides lack trust over it,” the chief justice said.

“You are an elder, ignore the political statements,” PTI counsel pleaded the court.

“Fawad Chaudhry has stated in public meetings that the courts are compromised. It is to be seen whether such petitioner been heard in this court or sent to another bench,” the chief justice remarked.

The court while extending bails of Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill until the next hearing adjourned the case till May 12.

