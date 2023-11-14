IHC fixes contempt plea against Nawaz Sharif for hearing

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday fixed the contempt of court plea against PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for hearing, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court fixed the contempt plea filed in 2018 for hearing tomorrow.

In June 2018, Islamabad High Court (IHC) served a contempt of court notice to the former prime minister.

Justice Amir Farooq was hearing the case pertaining to ban the live coverage of Nawaz Sharif’s contemptuous speeches.

While supporting his petition, advocate Makhdoom Niyaz Inqilabi pleaded that PML-N supremo has been constantly disgracing judiciary and other state institutions on media.

Therefore, a stay order should be issued halting the live broadcast of Nawaz Sharif’s speeches unless the high court issues a verdict in the case.

The petitioner further implored that newspapers should also be barred from publishing the contents of former prime minister’s speeches.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif, who was in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. The elder Sharif returned to Pakistan on October 21.