IHC fixes hearing of plea for Islamabad legislative assembly

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of a plea seeking the constitution of a separate legislative assembly of Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the petition for the constitution of a separate legislative assembly of Islamabad which was filed by Barrister Yawar Gardezi under Article 199.

The federal government, National Assembly (NA) secretary and Senate secretary were made parties in the petition.

The petition stated that the Centre consists of five areas including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Islamabad under Article 1.

The petitioner said that all provinces are autonomous for administrative and legislative decisions except Islamabad.

He added that it is a violation of the fundamental rights of the Islamabad citizens not to declare the federal capital a separate unit.

The petitioner sought the high court to issue directives for establishing a separate legislative assembly in Islamabad.

