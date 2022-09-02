IHC fixes hearing of Rana Shamim’s contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of the contempt case against the former chief judge of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim, ARY News reported on Friday.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah-led bench will hear Rana Shahmim’s contempt case on September 5. The hearing was fixed after the conclusion of the summer vacations.

Earlier, the high court had ordered Shamim to present the affidavit once again.

In May, Rana Shamim had challenged his indictment in contempt of court case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He had filed an intra-court appeal assailing an IHC single bench’s January 20 decision of indicting him in the contempt case.

The applicant had stated that the single bench indicted him only, while those who hid affidavit were given clean chit which is illegal. He had pleaded with the court to set aside his indictment and quash the case.

On Jan 20, a single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah had indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim in the contempt of court case.

The IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah had read the charge sheet against Rana Shamim. The affidavit submitted by the former GB’s top judge has been made part of the indictment. It may be noted that the AGP had requested the court to defer the indictment of the journalists in the case.

