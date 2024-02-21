IHC forms committee in missing persons case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a three-member committee on the issue of missing persons, including Baloch students, and once again summoned the caretaker prime minister on February 28, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a written order of Feb 20’s hearing, the three-member committee comprised directors general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Military Intelligence (MI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, in the written order, stated that regardless of political government, the committee would provide answers regarding the missing persons.

The court directed the committee to submit a report regarding the missing persons, including Baloch students, within three days. The committee has been asked to take information from the sector commander of the relevant district and division.

The committee will put forward recommendations against the subordinates involved in enforced disappearance.

Expressing concern over the non-recovery of the missing Baloch students and the absence of the prime minister, the court once again summoned the caretaker premier for February 28.

In the last hearing, IHC Justice Mohsin Kayani said that the caretaker prime minister should not go to Karachi for the next hearing, but appear before the court. “No one is above the law here,” he said.

IHC judge Justice Kayani also inquired about other caretaker ministers as well as the defence and interior secretary.