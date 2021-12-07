IHC gives Rana Shamim last chance to submit affidavit

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday gave the last chance to former Gilgit Baltistan (GB) chief justice Rana Shamim to submit an original affidavit by December 13 in contempt of court case, ARY News reported.

The hearing was conducted by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in which former CJ FB, Rana Shamim, Ansar Abbasi, Aamir Ghauri and others appeared.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed and Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi also attended today’s court proceedings.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Minallah asked Rana Shamim why he has not submitted his response in the case yet? My advocate is on the way he will submit the response, replied Shamim.

Shamim failed to submit the original affidavit in the IHC in today’s hearing. The IHC CJ asked the counsel of Rana Shamim that his client has raised allegations over the court after three years. “Why he is reluctant from submitting an affidavit in the case now,” asked Justice Minallah.

He remarked that for the trial of the case it is necessary to submit the original affidavit in the court. What is compelling Shamim from submitting the document in the court, asked the IHC top judge.

The court has directed Rana Shamim to submit his original affidavit till December 13 and also warned of indicting him in the case if he fails to present the document.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until Monday.

Background

Former CJ Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim had claimed that former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

He claimed that he heard the conversation when the former CJP was visiting GB before the 2018 elections.

Saqib Nisar, however, rejected the claim and said that the allegations against him are far away from reality and termed it as a lie.

The former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

