IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rasheed in criminal conspiracy case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail petition of former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed in a case of levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A high court bench comprised of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani ordered release of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed over Rs 50 thousand bail deposit.

He was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of Thursday Feb 02 and was on judicial remand in jail over a case of levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a ‘murder plot’ for Imran Khan.

Rasheed had moved IHC to seek bail after a district and sessions court rejected his bail petition.

In his petition, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad argued that he was arrested over his remarks against PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, but the former president has not filed any complaint against him.

He termed the case registered against him as ‘political victimization.

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, complainant PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP to disrupt the country’s peace, the FIR added.

Comments