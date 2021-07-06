IHC grants interim bail to Sharjeel Memon in Roshan Sindh case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to People’s Party leader Sharjeel Memon in Sindh Roshan Program case, ARY News reported.

The high court also restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arrest of Sharjeel Memon, a former minister of Sindh.

A high court bench comprised of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Babar Sattar heard the case.

The bench granted interim bail to the PPP leader until first week of August and ordered him to deposit surety bonds in court.

Sharjeel Memon with his counsel Barrister Latif Khosa appeared in the bail hearing before the court today.

Memon has been accused of receiving bribes and kickbacks in the NAB reference with regard to Roshan Sindh Programme .

NAB is holding probe into complaints of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for installation of solar streetlights across the province.

NAB alleged that several companies won contracts worth billions of rupees for the Roshan Sindh project by paying bribes. The inquiry into this scandal is among others taking place as part of the fake accounts case probe.