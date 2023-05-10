IHC grants pre-arrest bail to PTI’s Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday restrained arrest order of PTI leader Babar Awan approving his petition for bail before arrest, ARY News reported.

President high court Bar Naveed Malik appeared in the court on behalf of Babar Awan.

Naveed Malik pleaded to the court that Assad Umar has been arrested and there are apprehensions with regard to Babar Awan’s arrest.

He claimed of a plan for arrest of Babar Awan on political grounds. Naveed Malik pleaded to the court for bail to Awan, a leading lawyer of the PTI, on human rights grounds.

The bench approved the pre-arrest bail petition of Babar Awan.

The court issued notices to Islamabad Police, NAB, interior secretary and I.G. Islamabad and restrained the police and other law enforcement agencies from Babar Awan’s arrest till May 12.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until May 12.

The high court had earlier issued restraining order to law enforcement agencies from arresting PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Saifullah Niazi.

The IHC restrained the federal authorities, NAB, FIA and the Police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry. The bench adjourned the hearing till May 12.

A contingent of anti-terrorism Eagle Squad and Islamabad Police was present outside the Supreme Court when Fawad Chaudhry was present at the Supreme Court’s Bar room.