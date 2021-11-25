IHC to hear contempt case over Rana Shamim’s affidavit on Nov 30

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stated that the contempt case on the affidavit of former CJ GB Rana Shamim will be heard on November 30, not tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The high court had served contempt of court notice to the former CJ Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim over his allegations against the ex- CJP Saqib Nisar.

The high court had also issued separate show cause notices to Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghauri in contempt of court case.

The high court had summoned reply of the notice with seven days and ordered presence of the parties in person.

Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghauri have submitted their written replies to the contempt notices in the high court. They have appointed Amir Abdullah Advocate as their lawyer for the case, who has submitted his advocacy papers in the high court.

Rana Shamim’s son Ahmad Ahsan has also submitted his advocacy papers in the court to represent his father.

In show cause notices the high court stated that the court may impose a criminal offense under section 5 of the Ordinance 2003.

