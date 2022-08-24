IHC to hear PTI’s plea against prohibiting funding case verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The three-member large bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition, challenging Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the prohibited funding case, today, Wednesday, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench comprising acting CJ IHC, Justice Aamir Farooq, Justice Mian Gul Hasan and Justice Babar Sattar will take up the petition filed by the PTI challenging the ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case.

The hearing will commence at 2pm today. Strict security measures have been put in place to avoid any eventuality during the important hearing of the case at Islamabad High Court today.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

