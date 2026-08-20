IHC hears alleged illegal detention case of three Chinese citizens

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed to the NCCIA to identify the detained Chinese citizens till tomorrow during hearing of a petition against alleged unlawful detention of three Chinese nationals arrived in Pakistan on business visa.

Justice Shahrukh Arjumand while hearing the petition of Muhammad Nasir directed to the petitioner to assist the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in identification of the Chinese nationals and a report should be submitted to the bench on tomorrow (Friday).

Petitioner’s lawyer, Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman, NCCIA investigation officials and others attended court proceedings.

Earlier, AAG informed the court that two among three Chinese citizens have been identified, while one yet to be identified. He sought more time for identification of the third Chinese nationals.

The bench said the petitioner should extend help, if it is difficult to identify the required person. “The NCCIA should identify the man with the assistance of the petitioner,” bench observed.

A report should be submitted to the court after identifying the person, bench directed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.