IHC hears appeals against convictions in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Deputy Attorney General to wind up his arguments over appeals of convicts in Imran Farooq murder case by Monday, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing appeals against conviction awarded by an anti-terrorism court.

“I wants to present details of the bank accounts opened in the names of the accused,” the DAG said.

“Money was dispatched to UK, in the accounts,” the state counsel said. “Bank accounts were opened in the name of Moazzim and funds were released,” the DAG said. “A big company’s name also comes in it”.

“The funds also sent in the name of a man Kashif. Rs 2.5 million were deposited in Moazzim’s account,” he said.

“The accused have a travel history. They drew 1.7 million rupees on August 1st. The accused were sent abroad for this assignment, not for studies,” the DAG said.

“They performed their job after withdrawal of the money,” he argued.

The bench directed the DAG to conclude his arguments by this Monday and adjourned further hearing of the case till November 29.

The lawyers of convicts Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali had concluded their arguments earlier.

Three convicts have challenged an anti-terrorism court’s June 18, 2020 verdict that had sentenced them to life imprisonment in the high-profile murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq. They were also imposed a fine of Rs1.2 million each.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand had noted that the assassination of Dr Imran Farooq was the result of a conspiracy hatched in the United Kingdom and Pakistan by Altaf Hussain, the head of the MQM. Muhammad Anwar and Iftikhar Hussain, senior members of the MQM, were also involved in the murder plot, it said.

As per the plot, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali facilitated and sent Muhammad Kashif and Syed Mohsin Ali to the UK for murdering Dr Imran Farooq who was killed in Green Lane, Edgeware area of London on September 16, 2010.

