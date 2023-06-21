IHC hears ex-NAB chairman’s plea against PAC summon

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday heard plea against the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) summon to former NAB chairman Javed Iqbal, ARY News reported.

The PAC had last year recommended removal of retired justice Javed Iqbal as the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the high court and sought time to settle the issue. “I will talk to the Speaker National Assembly and Chairman PAC. The Public Accounts Committee may withdraw its notices,” AG told the court.

The bench accepted the Attorney General’s request and adjourned further hearing of the case until July 17.

In November last year, the high court had extended its stay order against recommendation of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee for removal of Justice (retd), Javed Iqbal, as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance.

The court heard the petition of Javed Iqbal against the PAC recommendation in Tayyaba Gul harassment case.