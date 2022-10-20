IHC hears petition against torture in police custody

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday summoned report from the police within two weeks over torture on detainees under the police custody, ARY News reported.

Justice Aamir Farooque heard a petition against torture on detainees under the police custody in Islamabad police stations.

Advocate Imaan Mazari had filed a petition in the high court on Monday against the custodial torture in police station by Islamabad police.

Petitioner Imaan Zainab Mazari appeared in the court with Advocate Usama Khawar Ghumman, with whom she is pursuing the case.

The counsel said that the detained accused subjected to torture at Islamabad police stations.

“It is legal duty of the police to register an FIR without any excuse. Non-registration is an offence and can be ground for disciplinary action.

“Custodial torture is violation of the fundamental human rights. The court should order the police to submit affidavit on prevention of torture on accused in the police custody,” according to the petition.

The court while issuing notices to the parties summoned report within two weeks. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case for two weeks.

