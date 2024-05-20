IHC hears petition for recovery of missing poet Ahmed Farhad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday heard petition for recovery of missing poet Ahmed Farhad filed by his wife, ARY News reported.

“We received a WhatsApp call on May 17 and told take back the petition, Ahmed Farhad will return home,” petitioner’s counsel said. “We exchanged three drafts with them. Tell the court, he himself went somewhere,” lawyer said. “As Ahmed Farhad not returned, we are not withdrawing the plea,” lawyer further said.

“If Ahmed Farhad is a terrorist?” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani questioned. “No Sir, he is not a terrorist,” SSP Operations replied. “If he has come from India or involved in kidnapping for ransom,” the bench further asked. “No Sir, that’s not true,” SSP answered.

“What the institutions are doing, all have to bear the brunt of it,” Justice Kayani observed.

The court summoned reply from the secretary defence. “Contact the higher authority and submit reply by 3:00pm,” Justice Kayani said. “I will pass the order in case of no reply by 3:00pm,” he said.

“You must remove the label that you kidnap,” Justice Kayani said. “Entire institution could not be blamed,” Assistant Attorney General said.

“I want the person at any cost, don’t take the situation to the level that makes it hard for the institutions to exist,” the bench remarked.

The defence ministry officials told the court that the secretary defence has been comprehensively briefed. They pleaded to the court for two days’ time.

“Will you ask, he is in the ‘Bajaur safe house’ or ‘Kashmir safe house’,” Justice Kayani said. “The front face of the state is not unknown persons, it is police,” the bench remarked.

The court adjourned the case until 3:00pm today.