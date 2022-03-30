IHC hears petitions challenging PECA Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday heard petitions challenging the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance, ARY News reported.

“The ordinance was promulgated on Feb 18 and notified on Feb 19,” Additional Attorney General replied to the question of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

“It is not the executive’s discretion to keep away the legislation from the Parliament. It proves malicious intention of the executive,” the chief justice said while grilling the AAG. “There is a timeline to present the bill in the parliament,” AAG replied.

“The ordinance destined to be tabled in the National Assembly or Senate. It is not necessary to produce in the house where you have majority,” Justice Athar Minallah remarked.

“How can you justify the Mohsin Baig case, the FIR was registered on 9:00 in Lahore and the FIA reaches for arrest at 9:30 in Islamabad,” the chief justice said.

“There was a search warrant,” AAG Tayeb Shah said. “How the warrant delivered, if came through a courier than show the receipt,” Justice Minallah said.

The court had clubbed all the petitions against the PECA ordinance. The PBA, PFUJ and other petitioners had challenged the PECA ordinance.

