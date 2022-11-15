IHC hears PTI plea seeking NOC for Islamabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed hearing of a PTI plea on Nov. 18, seeking NOC for public meeting and sit-in in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Babar Awan advocate appeared in the hearing of the PTI petition in the court of Chief Justice IHC Aamir Farooque.

Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal represented the government.

The court approved a miscellanous plea of the petitioner for submitting additional documents.

Petitioner’s lawyer pleaded for hearing of the case on Friday. The bench granted the plea and adjourned further hearing of the case until November 18.

The high court summoned the IG Islamabad Police over a petition of traders moved against proposed sit-in and roadblocks in the federal capital city.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooque ordered the Islamabad IG to submit his report with regard to the sit-in and roadblocks on November 17.

Traders pleaded to the court, during the ongoing protests, students have been unable to attend schools and colleges. People are unable to attend their offices and the worst is happening with daily wagers as they have been deprived of their right to earn livelihood.

All Traders Welfare Association (ATWA) moved the Islamabad High Court against blockade of roads amid protests from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The federal government, PTI and former premier Imran Khan were made parties in the petition.

