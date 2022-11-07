IHC hears Shandana Gulzar’s plea against de-notification

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Monday heard a petition of PTI’s Shandana Gulzar against de-notification from her National Assembly seat, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprised of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard petition from former MNA Shandana Gulzar challenging de-notification by the election commission.

The bench questioned the objective of petition from her lawyer Atif Rahim Barqi. “A PTI member Raheela Hamid has been elected at the vacant seat under the order,” Justice Aurangzeb remarked. “If she is not from the party,” the bench posed question.

“If you are the actual party candidate then why the PTI elected to Raheela Hamid,” the judge questioned. “Why you are wasting the court’s time,” the judge expressing his anger said.

The court ruled to make the PTI and Raheela Hamid as respondents in the case for hearing the petition and adjourned further hearing.

Comments