ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has revised the Transport Monetization Allowance for all judicial officers of the Islamabad Judicial Service and officers of the IHC from BPS-17 to BPS-22.

The notification was issued by the Registrar of the Islamabad High Court with the approval of Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.

According to the notification, the revised Transport Monetization Allowance will take effect from July 1, 2026.

Under the new rates, officers in BPS-22 will receive Rs250,000 per month, followed by Rs195,000 for BPS-21, Rs175,000 for BPS-20, Rs150,000 for BPS-19, Rs100,000 for BPS-18, and Rs60,000 for BPS-17.

The notification further stated that the expenditure will be met from the allocated budget for the financial year 2026–27 of the Islamabad High Court and the District Judiciary, Islamabad.

Govt collected Rs.8.5 trillion from people as petroleum levy: Hafiz Naeem

Earlier, Ameer-e- Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, strongly criticized the government’s petroleum levy policy on petrol, calling it an act of extortion against citizens, accusing authorities of imposing excessive taxes on citizens without providing adequate public services.

Speaking at the ‘Bano Qabil’ graduation ceremony in Multan, Punjab, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said the government’s claim that rising global oil prices were behind fuel price increases was misleading.

He said the petroleum levy was originally introduced to increase refinery and storage capacity, but had instead become a financial burden on the public.

“The government has collected Rs. 8.5 trillion from the pockets of the people as petroleum levy,” he claimed, describing the petroleum levy as a form of “exploitation” imposed on citizens.

Hafiz Naeem said that the public was paying a tax of Rs.125 on every liter of petrol.