IHC gives another opportunity to Indian govt in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a written verdict into a case pertaining to the appointment of a counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, giving another chance to the Indian government to provide assistance in the case, ARY NEWS reported.

In a written verdict from the three-member bench of the IHC, the court said that safeguarding the right to life and right to a fair trial of the Indian spy is crucial and, therefore, meaningful, assistance by the Indian government is a pre-requisite.

While saying that the IHC had granted relief previously, the written verdict said that it would be appropriate to give another opportunity to the Indian government to extend assistance in the case in order to effectively implement the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The IHC further assured Indian authorities of addressing any of their reservation in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

“It would be appropriate that a reasonable opportunity is afforded to the Government of India to alleviate any apprehensions and extend its meaningful assistance without prejudice to its unquestionable sovereign immunity,” the court order written by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justices Aamer Farooq, and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb read.

The IHC also directed the registrar to fix a hearing for the case on December 09.

It is pertinent to mention here that in April this year, the Indian High Commission has filed a plea for the appointment of a counsel for its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Indian authorities have previously avoided responding in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and for the time approached the court saying that they have the right to provide a legal counsel to the Indian citizen

