IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim, others to Jan 20

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday deferred indictment of the former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Justice (retd) Rana Shamim, journalist Ansar Abbasi and others in contempt of court case, ARY NEWS reported.

The court proceedings were led by Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Athar Minallah, who remarked during the proceeding that owing to the absence of Mir Shakil ur Rahman, the indictment is being deferred until the next proceeding of the case on January 20.



The indictment would be made in the presence of all those accused of contempt of court, the judge remarked while rejecting a plea from the counsel representing Mir Shakil ur Rahman to allow his client to appear via video link.

Background

Former CJ Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim had claimed that former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

He claimed that he heard the conversation when the former CJP was visiting GB before the 2018 elections.

Saqib Nisar, however, rejected the claim and said that the allegations against him are far away from reality and termed it as a lie.

The former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

