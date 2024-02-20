IHC issues arrest warrant for DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon in the contempt case.

The high court has ordered IGPs of all the four provinces and Islamabad to arrest the deputy commissioner and produced before it in the case.

Justice Babar Sattar had indicted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Jamil Zafar, Superintendent (SP) Farooq Buttar and Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Manzoor while presiding over the hearing of the case.

The IHC had earlier suspended PTI leader Shehryar Afridi’s arrest warrants under maintenance of public order (MPO) and ordered his immediate release.

Afridi was first arrested on May 16 from his Islamabad residence under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance, 1960. He was rearrested on May 30 under the same section soon after his release from prison.

The court also indicted capital Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon and three others for contempt in Afridi’s case.

DC Memon and SSP Zafar pleaded not guilty to the charges and also apologised unconditionally to the court. The court also indicted SP Farooq Buttar and SHO Naseer Manzoor with contempt of court, however, both denied the charges.